Consider legal ramifications, Mweetwa warns those advocating Lungu’s return

Chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has cautioned individuals like PF vice chairperson for mobilization Bowman Lusambo, who are calling for the return of former president Edgar Lungu to active politics to take into consideration the legal ramifications of him coming back to active politics.

During a press briefing yesterday, Mweetwa said Zambia is a country of laws, saying that some legal experts in the UPND government are closely monitoring pronouncements being made by some senior PF officials regarding the “call for president Edgar Lungu to return to active politics.”

He explained that people should know that Lungu, being the former Head of State, enjoys certain privileges and incentives at the instance of government and tax payers, adding that the moment he decides to come back to active politics, the necessary legal provisions will come into play.

“They have been making those pronouncements about the return of president Edgar Lungu to active politics. But they should also take into consideration the legal ramifications of the former president being involved in active politics. For now, I will leave it at that,” Mweetwa said.

And Mweetwa said the government subsidised fuel prices was fictitious.

