Consortium Of CSOs To Protest On 12th August Over Govt Continued Delay To Unlock KCM And Mopani Mines

PRESS STATEMENT:

WE SHALL CONDUCT PEACEFUL PROTESTS ON 25th AUGUST 2023 ACROSS THE COPPERBELT PROVINCE TO DEMAND FOR CABINET’S QUICK ACTION ON KCM AND MOPANI COPPER MINES.

2023

Various cabinet ministers among them Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane, Felix Chipota Mutati and Hon. Paul CC Kabuswe have promised the nation on several occasions that the issues surrounding KCM/MOPANI would be resolved soon, but the matter keeps on being delayed further.

This delay has become too hard to ignore for hundreds of community members who have come together through different organizations to make our plea through peaceful public protests.

Our demand for cabinet Ministers to speed up the negotiation process with Vedanta Resources and hasten the process for identifying an investor for Mopani Copper Mines is inspired by the increased poverty levels and heightened unemployment levels arising from the non-operationalisation of these mines in our communities.

Crime rate and illicit activities are at levels never seen before in our communities because young people have little or no opportunities to exploit.

This is a cabinet decision that does not require the Minister of mines alone to handle, we know the decision hinges on the entire cabinet whom we believe are being reluctant on this matter.

Protests/Marching will be conducted in Ndola at Cabinet office, Mufulira, Chingola, and Chililabombwe.

Participating organizations include: Copperbelt Civil Society Forum, Chililabombwe Youth Graduates Club, Miners for Diversification, Konkola youths for positive change among others. We have come together under one consortium organizations movement.

Thank you.

God bless the Copperbelt Province.

Chishala Mwamba

Movement Coordinator