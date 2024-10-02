CONSTITUTION ABROGATED AGAIN – UPND and their rule of law – Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya 

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya wrote…..



CONSTITUTION ABROGATED AGAIN – UPND and their rule of law.



Article 212 of the Constitution says and I quote:



“The Auditor General shall, not later than nine months after the end of the financial year, submit an audit report to the President and the National Assembly, on the accounts of the Republic audited in respect of the preceding financial year.”



As of today, 1st October, 2024, the audit report regarding the accounts of the Republic in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 has not been laid on the table of the house.



The appointed but not ratified Auditor General is over 60 years old. He cannot continue occupying that office.



But now he is submitting his report beyond a deadline day established by the Constitution.



This is really raping the Constitution even by those who are supposed to promote adherence to it.



By Mutotwe Kafwaya 01.10.2024



