CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT IS A COLLECTIVE EFFORT FROM ALL ZAMBIANS – UPND



11th MARCH, 2025



LUSAKA- The United Party for National Development (UPND) has reaffirmed that amending the Constitution is a collective effort that requires the input of all Zambians.



Speaking on the Let the People Talk radio show on Phoenix FM this morning, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe assured citizens that the process will be inclusive and consultative, involving all stakeholders, including the church, NGOs, civil society, and other faith-based organizations.





“The goal is to refine the supreme law to enhance governance, not to undermine democracy,” Mr. Simuuwe stated.



He emphasized that key amendments, such as delimitation and gender inclusivity, are meant to benefit all Zambians, adding that most Members of Parliament already support the noble cause.





He also addressed concerns from the Patriotic Front (PF), who are now complaining about the Cybersecurity and Cyber Crimes Act, despite being the ones who enacted it.



Mr. Simuuwe condemned the increasing use of social media for insults and defamatory speech, citing Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as “Why Me,” as an example.





Meanwhile, UPND National Consultant Oliver Shalala criticized opposition leaders for allegedly funding and encouraging youths to insult the President and the government.



“They are fortunate that UPND is a disciplined and law-abiding party, but they have taken this for granted,” Mr. Shalala said.





He expressed concern over the growing use of vulgar language in public discourse, saying it reflects moral decay in the country.



Mr. Shalala dismissed claims that the government seeks to remove the 50-percent-plus-one clause or extend the presidential term to seven years.





He clarified that the amendments will focus on key governance issues, including constituency delimitation, abolishing unnecessary by-elections, and strengthening MPs’ roles in local government.



©️ UPND MEDIA TEAM