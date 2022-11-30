CONSTITUTION WILL BE FREE OF ARCHAIC, OPPRESSIVE LAWS– PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

By Memory Nyambe

President Hakainde Hichilema has re-echoed his administration’s commitment to overhaul the country’s constitution to rid it from oppressive and obsolete laws that impede on human rights.

He says among the laws to be reviewed include the defamation of the president which he says has proved to be a nuisance for those with intentions to create mischief as well as the Public Order Act and the death penalty.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has called on the judiciary to collaborate with other arms of government to restore the rule of law while ensuring that citizens have access to justice.

He made the remarks at the 2022 Judicial Conference in Livingstone, where he implored the judiciary to also help advance the economic agenda of the country by rooting out any form of corrupt elements.

And Chief Justice Mumba Malila has called for better conditions of service for his officers stating that the lack of adequate infrastructure has affected the delivery of services.