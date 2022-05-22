CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT ROADMAP TO BE REVEALED SOON

By Balewa Zyuulu

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says government will soon reveal the constitutional amendment roadmap after cabinet approval to ensure speedy review of the constitution.

Mr. Haimbe tells Phoenix News that government is currently conducting consultations with stakeholders and receiving submissions on possible changes to the country’s supreme law.

The justice minister has since urged all stakeholders to continue with their submissions to ensure all concerns and lacunas in the constitution are adequately addressed.

Further, Mr Haimbe says while government understands the urgency in amending the constitution, the process must be protected to ensure consensus.

He says government is also seriously considering a one-off amendment of non-contentious clauses and that will require all key stakeholders to be involved in this undertaking.

