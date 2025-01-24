Constitutional amendment to allow Trump third term introduced in the House

A Republican House member introduced a resolution Thursday to amend the U.S. Constitution in order to allow President Donald Trump — and any other future president — to be elected to a third term in the White House.





Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,” said Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, who proposed extending the current maximum of two elected terms.





“It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration,” Ogles said in a statement.





“He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him,” said Ogles, a hardline conservative who is serving his second term in the House.



“I am proposing an amendment to the Constitution to revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms,” he added.





Ogles’ move came three days after Trump was sworn in for a second, non-consecutive term — becoming only the second U.S. president to accomplish that feat.



And the resolution comes two months after Rep. Dan Goldman, a New York Democrat, introduced a House resolution that “reaffirms that the Twenty-second Amendment applies to two terms in the aggregate as President of the United States,” and that the amendment applies to the 78-year-old Trump.







A White House spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Ogles’ resolution.

The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution states in part, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”



Ogles’ resolution seeks to revise this to read, ”’No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times … ”





The original amendment also states, “No person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”



In his statement Thursday, Ogles said the resolution he was introducing “would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”





Proposed in 1947 and ratified in 1951, the 22nd Amendment was authored to prevent a repeat of President Franklin Roosevelt’s unprecedented election to four terms in office.



To this day, Roosevelt is the only president ever to have been elected to more than two terms. He died in 1945, less than 90 days after his fourth inauguration.





Republicans currently hold an extremely narrow, three-seat majority in the House. Few, if any Democrats, are likely to vote for Ogles’ resolution with Trump in office.- CNBC