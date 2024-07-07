Constitutional Court Session for Former President Edgar Lungu

Tomorrow, the Constitutional Court of Zambia is set to hear a pivotal case regarding former President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest future elections. The matter, brought forward by Michelo Chizombe, who challenged the constitutionality of President Lungu seeking a third term in office in the 2021 general elections.

This case has attracted substantial public and media attention, as its outcome could have profound implications for Zambia’s political landscape and the enforcement of constitutional law.

The government has since warned that they do not want to see any political party cadres parading during this high-profile court proceeding. Measures, including the temporary closure of some public roads, will be implemented to ensure public order and security.

Stay tuned for live updates and detailed analysis as the session progresses.