CONSTITUTIONAL COURT TO RULE ON MONDAY WHETHER TO COMPEL ECZ TO HOLD NEW NOMINATIONS IN KABUSHI AND KWACHA

Green party leader Peter Sinkamba and governance activist Isaac Mwanza have argued before the Constitutional Court that there will be a leadership vacuum in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies if by-elections are not held within 90 days.

The duo wants the court to compel ECZ to conduct fresh nominations and elections on October 27 in Kabushi and November 2 in Kwacha. In the petition, the duo want a declaration that elections held in Kabushi and Kwacha after October 27 and November 2, respectively, will be unconstitutional, illegal and null and void.

Further, they are seeking a declaration that the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s failure to cancel last month’s election in the two constituencies despite candidates withdrawing from the race contravenes the Constitution.

But the Commission has told the Court that the reason it has not yet cancelled the election in both Kwacha and Kabushi Constituency was because of the court orders by the High Court and Constitutional Court that stayed the elections from proceeding.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has set next Monday as the date for making a ruling ruling on whether or not to order the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to hold the suspended Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections within 90 days as prescribed by law.

