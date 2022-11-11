CONSTITUTIONAL COURT TRASHES MILINGO’S PETITION

By Darius Choonya

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by former Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu in which he wanted the court to trash a cross petition against him by Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha.

In his application Mr. Lungu purported that the attorney general was not a person capable of lodging a cross petition against him.

In dismissing constitutional judge, Margaret Munalulula, said application says the court was concerned that it had been moved by way of interlocutory application when the objective of Mr. Lungu was to dismiss the cross petition.

Meanwhile, a panel of three Constitutional Court judges namely Prof. Margaret Munalulula, Anne Sitali and Mungeni Mulenga have in another ruling, dismissed an application by Mr. Kabesha in which he wanted the Constitutional Court to dismiss Mr. Lungu’s petition against him and two others.

Credit: Diamond TV Zambia