CONSTITUTIONAL LAWYER CHALLENGES GOVT TO CLARIFY WHEN ALL CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROCESSES WERE CONDUCTED

By Nelson Zulu

Constitutional Lawyer Jonas Zimba has challenged the government through the Ministry of Justice to publish the draft constitution President Hakainde Hichilema claims to be in place and clarify when all processes for a constitutional amendment were conducted.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Zimba argues that suggestions such as the introduction of proportional representation to accommodate youths, women and persons with disabilities is not an urgent need to amend the constitution.

He has questioned the rush of undertaking the process in secrecy stating that the current constitution does not bar participation of any person regardless of status.

Another Lawyer Isaac Simbeye says the call by President Hichilema for those intending to hold protests over the planned constitutional reforms to halt the idea undermines the principles of democracy.

Mr. Simbeye also questions how constitutional amendments will increase the number of youths and women participation in national development when mandatory powers have been given in articles 45 and 70 of the current constitution.

But State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka insists that the amendment process is in the interest of Zambians and those questioning it do not mean well.

Mr. Hamasaka says consultations are on-going and those critiquing the draft before publication in 2 weeks’ time must hold their fire and advised Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo against clinging to the planned protest.

PHOENIX NEWS