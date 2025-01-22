CONSTITUTIONAL PROTECTION AND DEFENSE IS A PRESERVE OF ALL ZAMBIAN CITIZENS



By Celestine Mambula Mukandila



Article 2 of the Constitution of Zambia Act No. 2 of 2016 provides that;





“2. Every person has the right and duty to—

(a) defend this Constitution; and

(b) resist or prevent a person from overthrowing, suspending or illegally abrogating this Constitution.”





This is a serious indictment on the authority we have placed on this Regime and President Hakainde Hichilema.



The abuse of authority of power by those in the Executive Arm of this Regime is shamelessly unacceptable.



The Civil Servants executing wrong instructions by those in authority must remember that, at the time of reckoning, they shall stand alone (In President Hichilema’s Voice) and face the ramifications of their actions.





Our colleagues must always remember that an unlawful instruction executed in abrogation of a person’s constitutionally guaranteed human rights is always done at one’s own peril. The political players who influence such a decision will never be present to pay legal fees nor foot the exaggerated costs involved in legal battles when an infringed person decides sue such an erring Civil Servant in their personal capacity.





Civil Servants work with the government of the day and are guided by rules and regulations to ensure that they don’t follow wrong and unlawful instructions.



My plea to the Civil Servants has always been to call for professionalism in the execution of their duty.





There is nothing wrong with doing the right thing.



We have a responsibility to protect and defend our Constitution.



