By Mwaka Ndawa

AZADI Investments Limited has sued Pambashe PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela in the Lusaka High Court for non-payment of K6.5 million, an outstanding balance for the aggregate construction fee of his luxurious retirement house in Chongwe which was grabbed by the ACC.



Azadi is seeking an order compelling Chitotela to clear the balance, including the corresponding value added tax (VAT).

In the alternative, the construction company wants the court to order that Chitotela’s house CHONG/LN_21188/51 in Chongwe district be sold in default of payment so that it can recover its balance.



In its statement of claim, Azadi Investments stated that on August 8, 2018, it entered into a construction agreement with the former minister of tourism for the construction of the said residential house at a sum of K9,650,000.00 plus the corresponding VAT.



It said that Chitotela has only paid K3,150,000.00, leaving a balance of K6.5 million and the corresponding VAT is also yet to be cleared.



“Two letters of demand dated December 1, 2021 and May 3, 2022, were written to the defendant but to no avail,” submitted Azadi. “The defendant continues to contumeliously disregard the plaintiff’s rights by refusing and failing to pay the money owed to the plaintiff.”