ZAMBIAN FOOTBALL IS NOT DEAD: BWEZANI REPORTS THAT MAZABUKA SET TO HAVE NEW 10, 000 SITTER CAPACITY STADIUM!



It will be constructed by a named business woman and shall be completed in 6 months.





When the environment is right, such investments are seen.



Can’t wait to go to Magoye and watch a match in the soon to be constructed state of the art stadium.





Here is the story:



CONSTRUCTION OF STATE-OF-THE-ART 10,000-CAPACITY STADIUM UNDERWAY IN MAZABUKA



Magoye Constituency in Mazabuka District is set to benefit from a state-of-the-art stadium, courtesy of Lusaka-based businesswoman Nachoombe Kabunda. Speaking during the commissioning of the construction works, Kabunda announced that the modern facility, to be named Nachoombe Kabunda Stadium, will have a seating capacity of 10,000 spectators.



She stated that the stadium will feature modern dressing rooms, advanced camping facilities, and 50 accommodation rooms. Kabunda added that construction is expected to be completed within six months, during which over 50 youths will be employed. She emphasized that the stadium will play a vital role in talent identification and provide essential infrastructure for local sports teams.





Speaking at the same event, Vanibill Hang’andu, representative of the village headmen, praised Kabunda for her initiative. He noted that the stadium would significantly boost sports development in the area, providing young people with opportunities to showcase their talents. Hang’andu further expressed that traditional leadership in Mwanachingwala is excited about the development, believing it will help steer youths away from vices.



[ASK Muvi TV]







NO 👎 TAKATAKA