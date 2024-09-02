Construction of substation on Tanzania-Zambia transmission interconnection begins

WHILE the country is grappling with 21 hours per day of no electricity, a groundbreaking construction of one of the five substations on the Tanzania-Zambia Transmission Interconnection Project will spark a glimmer of hope in citizens.

The construction of the substation started in Tanzania’s Tunduma border town.

The substation is worth 110 million US dollars and will help facilitate the export of 300 megawatts of electricity to Zambia.

This is aimed at tackling the electricity deficit currently being experienced in the country which has resulted in longer hours of load shedding induced by the drought.

Despite the energy challenges in Zambia, Tanzania is enjoying a whole full package of electricity having shut down some hydroelectric power stations because of excess production.

The Government of Zambia said it is working urgently and tirelessly to address the energy deficit in the country.

Ministry of Information and media director spokesperson Henry Kapata toured the site.

“The substation will connect to Zambia through Nakonde, enhancing the power infrastructure between the two countries. The project will help both countries manage their electricity needs during the times of drought.

“We will also have construction of some sub stations as we get closer to Nakonde. We are having all this drought but we have a neighbour that has enough rainfall pattern including a 620 kilometer 400 KV double circuit line from Iringa to Nakonde, extending to Sumbawanga and a new sub station at Tunduma,” said Kapata.

He also revealed that the Pensulo sub station is almost done and ready to take to the Northern region, bringing three energy lifeline to reality.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, September 2, 2024