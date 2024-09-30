CONSULT TRADITIONAL LEADERS DURING RECRUITMENT PROCESSES – HH

CONSULT TRADITIONAL LEADERS DURING RECRUIYMENT PROCESSES – HH



…..Job seekers in rural areas should not be left out.



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has directed that traditional leaders should be consulted during recruitment processes to ensure that job seekers within their chiefdoms are not left out for employment.



Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga says the President has given a directive that employment processes should embrace chiefs to promote inclusivity.



Mr Mulenga said this on Saturday during the Chinamanongo traditional ceremony of the Bisa in Kanchibiya.



“District commissioners, pay particular attention, district health directors, when you are employing teachers, sit with chiefs, liaise with them so that they have a hand and advise you on who to employ,” the minister said.



The presidential directive comes as Government prepares to recruit 8,200 health workers and teachers this year, with an additional 4,000 more jobs expected next year.



