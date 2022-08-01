CONSUMERS TO SAVE K440 MILLION FROM REDUCED FUEL PRICES FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST

By Lukundo Nankamba

Energy expert Johnstone Chikwanda says the reduction of an average of k3.2 per litre in fuel prices as announced by the Energy Regulation Board –ERB-will save consumers a total K440 million in the month august.

Mr. Chikwanda tells Phoenix News that the fuel reduction is a welcome development and a demonstration of government’s commitment to pass on the benefits to the consumers when opportunities to do so arise, which is also a big saving on the part of consumers.

He has since encouraged government to continue pursing means and ways of reducing fuel pump prices as oil still remains high on the global market.

The Energy Regulation Board has adjusted downwards petroleum prices by K3.56 for petrol and K3.14 for diesel to now cost K23.19 ngwee per litre for petrol and K24.87 ngwee for low Sulphur diesel.

PHOENIX NEWS