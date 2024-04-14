Container ship seized by Iranian navy connected to Israel – Report

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy conducted a helicopter operation to seize a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by the state news agency IRNA on Saturday.

The IRGC, as per IRNA, took control of the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries and is currently directing it back into Iranian territorial waters.

According to IRNA, Zodiac Maritime, a company associated with Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, manages the vessel.

CNN has contacted Zodiac Maritime and Eyal Ofer for their statements on the matter.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a seizure near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global maritime trade, attributing responsibility to “regional authorities.” However, UKMTO did not furnish additional specifics about the interception.

The region is on high alert following Iran’s pledge of retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Damascus, Syria. Additionally, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have been targeting shipping in the Red Sea region.