‘Contemptible fools’: Elon Musk escalates MAGA war

Division brewing inside MAGA world showed no signs of slowing Friday after tech billionaire Elon Musk called out a segment of the movement as “contemptible fools” who should be plucked out of the Republican Party.

The escalation in the ongoing feud between right-wing businessmen and the MAGA activist class over foreign visas came in the form of a social media reply Musk made to conservative commentator Scott Adams.

“MAGA is taking a page from Democrats on how to lose elections while feeling good about themselves,” Adams wrote to his followers on X.

“Yes,” Musk replied. “And those contemptible fools must be removed from the Republican Party, root and stem.”

While President-elect Donald Trump is still weeks away from returning to the White House, the early division is an indication that Musk is becoming increasingly at odds with Trump’s historic base, Axios reported.

“The schism may force Trump to ultimately take sides between the largely white, working-class supporters who first made MAGA succeed, and the techno-libertarian billionaires like Musk who are at the center of his new administration,” the outlet added.

The internal flare-up began Thursday after Vivek Ramaswamy – who Trump tapped along with Musk to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, posted a lengthy social media statement condemning America’s culture problem that focuses on prom queens and sports over math and science and suggesting that was the reason tech companies hire more people from India and China.