CONTINUED ABSENCE OF HICHILEMA AT CRUCIAL REGIONAL ENGAGEMENTS IS DEEPLY WORRYING – MSONI



The absence of Zambia at crucial regional meetings is deeply worrying. We can’t continue on this trajectory. This is not okay.



I think the question begging for an answer is what exactly is the problem?



Attending regional meetings are an important component of the office of President.





We urge government to explain the continuous absence of the Zambian Head of State at such important crucial meetings and in particular why does he skip SADC regional meetings.



His input at such meetings is required especially with the potential anticipated overspill of the people of the DRC following the unraveling instability in the Congo.





The position of Zambia on these crucial regional matters remain unclear.



It is anti-social behaviour for an African leader to insist on participating through online interactions with his peers in the region.





No one believes that Zambia should continue playing regional hide-and-seek games when the region is beset with regional instability in the Great Lakes region and engulfing the Congo DRC.



Nasson Msoni

All peoples Congress APC