CONTINUED DETENTION OF RIZWAN WITHOUT TRIAL A MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE – Emmanuel Mwamba

CONTINUED DETENTION OF RIZWAN WITHOUT TRIAL A MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE – MWAMBA

IT is a total miscarriage of justice and violation of human rights for the State to have continued keeping Rizwan Patel and his co-accused in prison without making them appear in court so that he can have a chance to clear his name from the allegations of aggravated robbery, the Patriotic Front (PF) has said.

Emmanuel Mwamba, the PF information and publicity chairperson says the fact that the complaints had exonerated Rizwan as not having been anywhere near where the alleged crime was being committed should have compelled the State to quickly take the PF official to court.

Mr Mwamba said the State had continued to incarcerate Rizwan to prevent him from participating in the country’s political affairs by mobilizing for the former ruling party- Daily Nation