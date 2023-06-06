CONTINUED INCARCERATION OF ZUMANI ZIMBA WORRIES LOCAL NGO

… the police have decided to abrogate the law by keeping him for over eight days more than the stipulated 48hrs without taking him to court

Livingstone …Tuesday June 6, 2023

The Zambians for Unity Peace and Development has expressed sadness by the continued incarceration of Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba for over a week now without taking him to court.



Organization President Ronnie Jeremy says the law is very clear as regards suspected wrong doers.

Mr. Jere is dismayed by the fact that even when Dr Zimba qualifies to be given a police bond, the law enforcement officers have decided to abrogate the law by keeping him for over eight days more than the stipulated 48hrs without taking him to court.



“This is a clear abuse of authority by the UPND government which was voted into power to uphold the rule of law. It is contrary to the rule of law as enshrined in the Zambian constitution as well as a violation of Dr . Chris Zumani’s human rights,” he said.



” President Hakainde Hichilema has been very consistent in demanding that law enforcemnet agencies should only effect arrests after investigations, but in this case, it is very clear that the law enforcers were not ready to take Dr Zumani to court at the time he was arrested. The police should follow policy pronouncements made by the President and take Doctor Zumani to court or give him police bond.”

Mr. Jere demanded that Dr Zumani be released on bond or be taken to court so that he can apply for bail.



He conmdemned his continued incaceration as this defeats the tenets of the rule of law, human rights and constitutionalsm.