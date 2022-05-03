CONTINUED USE OF INSULTING AND TRIBAL LANGUAGE AGAINST HH IRKS ROMEO KANGOMBE

Behave! Respect the President just like he has respected you despite being known criminals – Romeo

Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe has described as disgusting the continued use of derogatory and tribal language against President Hakainde Hichilema by Patriotic Front (PF) surrogates. Hon Kangombe said the nation is making steady progress in healing from PF sponsored divisions and tribalism but some people want to drag the country backwards.

Romeo Kangombe was responding to a young self proclaimed advocate by the name of Tiza Mukuka who posted a derogatory and tribal statement against President Hichilema. In his post the PF cadre said HH was the “Most useless President” and went further to say that “Some tribes are bringing the country down”

“We have no problem with people offering checks and balances but insulting the President and using hate speech will not be tolerated. Since assuming office President Hichilema has done tremendously well in bringing peace and unity to this country and we shall not allow shallow minded cadres to take this country backwards. Let us be responsible in the way we are doing our politics. Don’t try to make yourself an hero in wrong things because you will be reduced to zero.” Said Kangombe.

“Behave! There is a limit to which you can go! we will not allow PF to bring anarchy to this country with their tribalism talk. This is the time to start rebuilding our country after massive destruction by PF not time to waste on small minds.” Added Kangombe

And PF member in the name of Raphael Nakachinda has vowed to continue using derogatory statements against President Hichilema. The Patriotic Front members have made it their target to provoke UPND members in a bid to frustrate the IFM deal by making the country ungovernable.