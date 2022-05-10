By Fanny Kalonda

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says continuous registration of voters will commence on June 1, 2022.

In a stakeholder report on the implementation of continuous registration of voters, the ECZ said it would implement the continuous registration of voters exercise in 10 districts and progressively to all the districts across the country.

The 10 districts are Choma, Mongu, Solwezi, Kasama, Kabwe, Lusaka, Ndola, Mansa, Chipata and Chinsali.

A registration centre has since been set up in each of the 10 districts.

The commission disclosed that chief electoral officer Kryticous Patrick Nshindano would certify a segment of or a new register every six months.

“The following services will be offered to the general public; new registrations, transfers between polling stations, replacement of lost, destroyed, defaced, damaged voters’ cards, change of names, claims of inclusion in the register of voters, amendments to the register of voters following the outcome of appeals and objections, correction of clerical error and removal of deceased voters,” the ECZ said. “All voter registration centres will operate five days a week from 08:00 to 17:00 hours every day excluding weekends and public holidays.

The electoral process Act no 35 of 2016, part II provides for a continuous registration of voters and state that: the commission shall conduct a continuous registration of voters. In addition to the provisions in the constitution and the electoral process Act, voter registration (processes and procedures) is regulated by the electoral process (registration of voters) regulations of 2020. It is against this background, that the commission is scheduled to implement continuous registration of voters (CRV).”

It said the provisional register would be open for inspection at inspection centres (civic centers).