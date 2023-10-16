CONTRACTORS APOLOGIZE TO GOVERNMENT FOR SHODDY WORKS

The Zambian Contractors Advisory Centre has apologized to the government and the Zambian people for the shoddy works done by some of its members.

Speaking in Kitwe during the National launch of the organisation, Zambian Contractors Advisory Centre Chief Executive Officer NSOFWA MWAMBA said it is saddening to see and hear the escalating cases of Zambian contractors doing shoddy jobs.

Mr. MWAMBA said the launch of the centre will help to provide guidance and advice to Zambian contractors and suppliers on technical and contractual procedures.

He further said as much as the government wants to promote local contractors, there is also a need for them to do the right thing.

Mr. MWAMBA has further appealed to the government to extend the credit facility to Zambian contractor.

ZNBC