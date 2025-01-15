Contrary to the false claims made by Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba,  HH actually SUPPORT the Vatican’s efforts on debt relief advocacy

Whitney Mulobela writes…



DEBUNKING FAKE NEWS!



Contrary to the false claims made by Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, Zambia and President Hakainde Hichilema are actually SUPPORTING the Vatican’s efforts on debt relief advocacy!



After meeting with the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia, Most Reverend Gian Luca Perici, the President’s statement was clear:





“We THANK Pope Francis for backing Zambia’s debt restructuring efforts and URGE him to continue advocating for debt relief. We want to focus on building our economy and creating jobs.”





Let’s set the record straight and ignore the misinformation! Zambia is committed to working with international partners, including the Vatican, to find solutions to the debt challenges.



See full statement.



. #DebtRelief #Zambia #Vatican #FactCheck #FakeNewsAlert