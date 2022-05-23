Contribute that his body is repatriated to Zambia

With a heavy heart, we announce the death of our brother Mr Steven Mutanuka who passed away on the 14th of May 2022 in William Harvey Hospital, Kent.

It was the wish of our brother that he be laid to rest in Zambia.

The family and friends of the late Mr Mutanuka, alongside Zambians Together, hereby appeal to all our loving and well-wishing friends, colleagues and Zambians to help lighten the family’s financial burden to repatriate our beloved brother Mr Steven Mutanuka to his final resting place.

We thank you in advance, and may God bless you.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memoryof-mr-steven-mutanuka