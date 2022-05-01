CONTROLLED BY-ELECTIONS NECESSARY IN AN ELECTORAL DEMOCRACY-CHIPENZI

By Balewa Zyuulu

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services –GEARS- initiative has maintained that controlled by-elections in an electoral democracy are a necessary undertaking to gauge likely political realignments and changes before a major election.

GEARS Initiative Executive Director MacDonald Chipenzi says what may be key to the country’s democratic growth is to ensure that unnecessary causes of by-elections are curtailed and limited only to death and disqualification by the courts of law and not to completely do away with necessary by-elections.

Mr. Chipenzi states that what caused an uproar over by-elections in the previous electoral cycle from 2016 to 2021 was the abuses committed by the previous regime to only engineer by-elections for political expedience.

He was reacting to President Hakainde Hichilema’s views on by-elections during his media interactions recently as he kept his long standing views on the need to do away with the by-elections in Zambia’s electoral system and process.

