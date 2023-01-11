Controversial Australian Cardinal, Pell, Dies 81

An Australian Cardinal and adviser to Pope Francis, Cardinal George Pell, has died aged 81.

Pell died due to complications from hip surgery on Tuesday, the Archbishop of Melbourne, Peter Comensoli, confirmed via a Twitter post.

“With great sadness, the news is out that Cardinal George Pell died a few hours ago, from heart complications following hip surgery. May eternal light now be his, who so steadfastly believed in the God of Jesus Christ.” the Archbishop tweeted.

Pell, who was imprisoned for 12 months on five counts of sexual abuse of 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s but later acquitted of all charges, had gone to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.