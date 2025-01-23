Convicted US Capitol rioter turns down Trump pardon



One of the people who served jail time for taking part in the US Capitol riot four years ago has refused a pardon from President Donald Trump, saying: “We were wrong that day.”





Pamela Hemphill, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 days in prison, told the BBC that there should be no pardons for the riot on 6 January 2021.





“Accepting a pardon would only insult the Capitol police officers, rule of law and, of course, our nation,” she said.



“I pleaded guilty because I was guilty, and accepting a pardon also would serve to contribute to their gaslighting and false narrative.”





Hemphill, who was nicknamed the “Maga granny” by social media users – in reference to Trump’s “make America great again” slogan – said she saw the Trump government as trying to “rewrite history and I don’t want to be part of that”.



“We were wrong that day, we broke the law – there should be no pardons,” she told the BBC World Service’s Newsday programme.





Trump’s decision to pardon or commute the sentences of nearly 1,600 people involved in the attempt to violently overturn the 2020 election came just hours into his presidency.





In a news conference on Tuesday at the White House, he said: “These people have already served years in prison, and they’ve served them viciously.



“It’s a disgusting prison. It’s been horrible. It’s inhumane. It’s been a terrible, terrible thing.”



Credit: BBC