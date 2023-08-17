Cop Arrested For Wearing Chamisa Regalia

ZRP has arrested Constable H. Masime of Nkayi for wearing a yellow t-shirt, attending CCC rally and clapping hands during a speech delivered by the opposition leader Chamisa.
Ironically many Police bosses are said to be openly holding positions in Zanu PF structures. One senior officer accused of holding position in the ruling party us C Florence Marume. She however, insists she does not.
ZRP has arrested Constable H. Masime of Nkayi for wearing a yellow t-shirt, attending CCC rally and clapping hands during a speech delivered by the opposition leader Chamisa. pic.twitter.com/AG7lOsJIcL— The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) August 13, 2023