‘Cop beating’ soldier recruits new lawyers to aid her assault case



THE trial of Alinani Ng’ambi, a military woman accused of assaulting a police officer which was supposed to begin today has been postponed until April 1, 2025.





The delay comes after Ng’ambi recruited new lawyers Boniface Chiwala and McQueen Zaza who informed the court that they needed time to familiarise themselves with the details of the case before proceeding.





Therefore, magistrate Amy Masoja adjourned the matter to April



Ng’ambi who appeared unbothered in the dock, pleaded not guilty to the single count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.





She is accused of assaulting Sergeant Kaluba Mataka on January 15, 2025, in Lusaka while the cop was on duty.





The incident reportedly occurred when Mataka advised Ng’ambi to stop her vehicle to allow the Presidential motorcade to pass leading to an altercation with the soldier who ended up leaving a hip on the officer’s forehead.



By Lucy Phiri



CAPTION PHOTO: Ng’ambi in a grey hoodie



Kalemba February 25, 2025