COP DEMOTED FOR DANCING IN TIK TOK VIDEOS

Tik tok dancing videos land Liteta cop in trouble

A FEMALE police officer in Liteta, Central Province has been removed from the lucrative traffic section and relegated to the enquiries desk where she will be asking watermelon and butternut thieves; “so chinali bwanji?”

Constable Luyando Shonga got more than the attention she hoped for with her dancing videos on the popular social media platform, Tiktok when her bosses saw the videos of her dancing in police uniform.

In a letter to her boss at Liteta Central Police, the District Police Command has ordered that Constable Shango be charged with discreditable conduct under CAP 107 of the Zambia Police Act as well subject her to a tribunal.

The letter said the Tiktok dancing cop should immediately be moved from the traffic section to the enquiries office.

“The Central Police Command has observed with dismay the conduct of officer No. 47913 W/Constable Luyando Shonga of Liteta Police Station posting and circulating on Tiktok social media whilst in police uniform on 17/10/23. This conduct is discrediting the integrity of the Zambia Police Service as an institution and put its name in disrepute to the general populace,” the letter read in part.

Further, the District Police Command said Shonga’s removal from traffic section, charge and tribunal appearance should serve as warning to other police officers who may wish to emulate her.

Kalemba