COP DETAINED FOR RAPING SUSPECT AT AIRPORT POLICE STATION



A POLICE officer has been detained for allegedly raping a 20-year-old suspect in a vehicle parked outside the police station at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone.





Southern Province police commanding officer Auxensio Daka said the alleged victim was detained on Sunday night for misappropriating K7,000 earnings from mobile money transactions.





He said around midnight, she was released from police cells and told to go and spend a night in a car, which was parked at the police station.





“The officer followed her into the car and demanded for sex. At first, she resisted but gave in after the officer insisted and threatened her with violence,” Mr Daka said.



“Then at around 05:00 hours (on Monday), the suspect was placed back in police cells.”





Mr Daka said after the suspect was released on Monday, she complained of having been raped by the officer, who has since been arrested.