Cop goes mute in Tayali’s assault case

… following tough questions from defence lawyers

By CHARLES MUSONDA

A POLICE who is said to have been assaulted by Economic Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali has admitted that her medical report does not indicate that she sustained a swollen jaw after she was examined by a doctor following the alleged incident.

In this case, Tayali is accused of assaulting Melody Malama, 23, on October 1, 2022 at Chilenje police station by allegedly hitting her with a heavy flask when his wife Tsega took food for him while he was in detention for another offence.

He is said to have gotten upset when the officers asked Tsega to taste the food as per procedure before giving it to him.

In cross examination by defence lawyers led by Jonas Zimba of Makebi Zulu Advocates, Ms. Malama said she did not know that no one sustained a swollen jaw in her case.

Asked further who would know that since she did not know, the witness remained silent. She also remained silent when Mr. Zimba put it to her that her superiors had instructed her to proceed and she further admitted that she never took pictures of the alleged assault.

At this point the lawyer asked Magistrate Irene Phiri to take note of the witness’ silence on some questions.

Asked by Mr. Zimba to confirm that she had not described the flask she was allegedly hit with, Ms. Malama remained mute.

She further remained silent when Mr. Zimba put it to her that the issue of Tayali hitting her is not there in the Chilenje police station occurrence book (OB) produced in court yesterday because she was not hit.

The witness could also not respond when the lawyer put it to her that OB entry on the alleged assault was just inserted and the motive behind the insertion was to fix Tayali because he is a politician critical of the current government. Trial continues on February 1, 2023.