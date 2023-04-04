Cop shoots himself with AK-47 during scuffle with criminal

A Ndola police officer was almost left without a foot after he accidentally shot his limb during a scuffle with a suspect in Bwana Mkubwa on Sunday.

On the fateful, the officer in the company of his colleague responded to report of theft in Bwana Mukubwa.

When the duo arrived at the scene, the criminals used their rat intuition to smell a cat and absconded.

On of the cops, identified as Siame then cocked his gun as he gave chase with but could not catch up.

However on their way back the officers came across a person who was carrying a small bag so they tried to stop him and make an inquiry.

But before the officer could complete a sentence, the suspect ignited his God given engine and used his legs as wheels to cruise out of their sight.

Having earlier lost their chase with the previous criminals, the police officers were determined not to lose sight of the suspect so they followed through and took to their heels with a rally chase to catch up with the alleged thief.

The two law enforcers finally caught up with the suspect but in a goats attitude before slaughter, he did not want to just give up without a fight as he refused to be hand cuffed.

So the police officers and the suspect got into a tussle and in the midst of the struggle, the AK 47, Siame was carrying, was accidentally triggered, shooting himself in the foot.

Copperbelt Commanding commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident to Zambia Daily Mail.

“It was during the struggle that the firearm fired five rounds in which one caught the officer on his right foot,” Mweemba was quoted by Zambia Daily Mail.

Mweemba said the police officer’s condition is fair after receiving treatment from Ndola Teaching Hospital where is is currently admitted.

Kalemba