Copper Princesses Demolish Lesotho in 15-0 Massacre to Claim COSAFA Crown



Lusaka, Zambia – December 13, 2024



In what can only be described as a royal slapdown, the Copper Princesses of Zambia unleashed an avalanche of goals to crush Lesotho 15-0 in the final of the 2024 Under-17 COSAFA Girls Championship. It was less of a football match and more of a goal-scoring festival – a day that will live in glory for Zambian football fans and in nightmares for Lesotho’s defense.



Leading this goal-scoring rampage was none other than Her Majesty of Hat-Tricks, Mercy Chipasula, who decided one or two goals weren’t enough. She went on a royal tour of Lesotho’s goalpost, netting an incredible SEVEN goals! Rumor has it, the Lesotho goalkeeper is still seeing Mercy in her dreams, wielding the ball like Thor’s hammer.



Not to be outdone, Masela Sekeseke snuck in her own hat-trick, scoring in the 4th, 57th, and 60th minutes. She celebrated each goal with dances so precise, you’d think she rehearsed them in advance.



Hellen Banda added her two cents with goals in the 6th and 75th minutes, proving that even the benchwarmers should get their boots ready when Zambia is playing. Lilian Mwenda and Janet Chirwa also got in on the action, scoring late goals to remind everyone that this wasn’t a football match—it was an exhibition of Zambian excellence. Wendy Mwikisa then decided to apply the final polish, making it a glorious 15-0.



Fans were heard shouting, “Lesotho was playing hide-and-seek, but our girls played chikwela!”



With this extraordinary triumph, the Copper Princesses have firmly cemented themselves as the queens of Southern African football, lifting the COSAFA title for the second time. Who needs Disney princesses when we have our very own Copper royalty?



Congratulations to the Copper Princesses for turning the football pitch into a stadium of dreams. Lesotho, better luck next time—and maybe double-check your defensive strategy!