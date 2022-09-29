SportFootball Copper Queen Coach says victim is now his wife By zamobserver - September 29, 2022 3 138 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Copper Queen Coach says victim is now his wife She got pregnant when she was 15years but I corrected the situation but now she is my wife
The case here is he had carnal knowledge of a minor. When did he marry her? Was she a child bride? All in all is that he took advantage of a minor in a criminal way.
Offence was committed so he has to be taken to court.
Marrying her doesn’t take away the FACT that he sexually abused a minor. When did this marriage take place.