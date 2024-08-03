Copper Queens awarded Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 phones for ‘losing’



13 CONCEDED goals in three games will not be the only reward for the Copper Queens in the prestigious 2024 Paris Olympics, but brand new phones as well for losing.



Athletes have been awarded Galaxy Z Flip6 smartphones that have been custom-built as an Olympic Edition, courtesy of Samsung.



The queens who were seemingly delighted to receive phones instead of medals couldn’t conceal their joy.



The Copper Queens made an early kick out of the Olympics after losing all three games in the group B stage matches.



Reflecting on the Copper Queens premature elimination from the tournament, Minister of Youths, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu has called for a shake up of the Copper Queens’ technical bench.



Speaking to ZNBC in an interview, Nkandu said there is need to change staff members on the technical bench and identification of efficient players in the midfield, defenders and goalies in order for the team to produce better results in future.



“There is need for an overhaul especially in the midfield, even on the technical bench and that is my personal view because I watched the game and it was difficult for me to grasp, going ahead by 5-2 and ending up losing.”



“That tells you that tactically we are not at that level and we couldn’t play the game properly so the technical bench to some extent can be blamed.” Nkandu added



Kalemba August 2, 2024