COPPER QUEENS GO AFTER GERMANY



The Copper Queens have shifted base from Nice to Saint Entienne where they will face off with Germany in their final Group B encounter at the ongoing Paris Olympic Games.



Zambia is yet to register a win at the Olympics, having lost 3-nil to the USA in their first match before giving up to lose 6-5 to Australia in a thrilling encounter played on Sunday.



Despite Captain Barbra Banda going into the history books by becoming the first female footballer to score three Olympic hat-tricks, the Copper Queens have nothing to be proud about as they are rooted at the bottom of Group B without a single point.



And Coach Bruce Mwape said all hope is not lost, as the team has a slim chance of qualifying to the knockout stage of the Paris Olympic Games.



Mwape said provided his charges beat Germany and obtain three points they might be contenders for qualification as the best third best finishers in the group stage.



He said the plan will be to stop Germany at all costs and win the final group game.



The game will be played tomorrow at 19.00



