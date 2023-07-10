COPPER QUEENS GOING TO WORLD CUP AS THREATS- Govt

COPPER QUEENS GOING TO WORLD CUP AS THREATS

July 9, 2023

Government says the Zambia National Women’s Soccer Team is going to the World Cup which starts on July 20 not only to show up but as a threat.

Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says the friendly game with Germany is a clear indication that the team is not an underdog but a stronger competitor with high chances of winning the world cup.

“To be honest, the Cooper Queens can go as far as far can go, meaning they can win this cup and we need to enter into the world cup that we are not only here to participate but to play with winning in mind,” Mr. Chileshe confidently said.

Mr. Chileshe said the team has world class players capable of bringing the trophy to Zambia.

In an exclusive interview with FALCON News in Lusaka, Mr. Chileshe revealed that the New Dawn Government has equitably remunerated the Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams describing the act as a milestone for the country.

The Permanent Secretary appealed to the corporate world to join government in sponsoring the Cooper Queens as it is costly to manage the team at this level.

“We do not want a situation where after they win the world cup then people start jumping on board. Let us jump on board now when they need support the most,” he charged.

Zambia stunned Germany with a late goal in FIFA Women’s World Cup warm-up in a match that ended 3-2 in favour of the Cooper Queens.

Placed in Group C, alongside Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica, Zambia will step onto the global stage on July 22, 2023, against the formidable team from Japan. Four days later, they will face Spain, followed by a clash with Costa Rica on July 31, 2023.

