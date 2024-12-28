Copper Queens Head Coach Bruce Mwape has been named 6th Best Women Head Coach in the World by the International Federation of Football History and Stastics (IFFHS)

1. Emma Hayes – USA Women National Team Coach

2. Montse Tome – Spain Women National Team Coach



3. Sarina Wiegman – England Women National Team Coach

4. Arthur Elias – England Women National Team Coach



5. Horst Hrubesch – Germany Women National Team Coach

6. Bruce Mwape – Zambia Women National Team Coach

Bruce Mwape is the only African in the Top 10 Rankings

He received 15points from the voting panel comprised 81 experts and selected Editorial Officers from all Continents.