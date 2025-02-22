COPPER QUEENS HOLD FINAL TRAINING AHEAD OF MALAWI FRIENDLY



THE Copper Queens have wrapped up their final training session ahead of the first of two FIFA international friendlies against Malawi billed for Saturday, February 22 at REIZ Arena (formerly Woodlands Stadium) in Lusaka.





Coach Nora Häuptle led the squad through a session focussed on tactical shape and set-piece execution to ensure that the team was in top form ahead of the clash against the Scorchers.





With a mix of locally-based and foreign-based players, the Copper Queens are using these friendlies to fine-tune their squad as part of their preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.





Saturday’s match will kick-off at 15h00 and fans are encouraged to turn up in large numbers to support the team and Häuptle’s first match of the year.





After Saturday’s encounter, the Copper Queens will face Malawi again on Tuesday, February 25 as they continue their build-up toward WAFCON.