COPPER QUEENS OVERCOME MALAWI IN RAIN-INTERRUPTED FRIENDLY



The Copper Queens secured a 2-0 victory over Malawi in the first of two FIFA International Friendlies at a fully packed REIZ Arena (formerly Woodlands Stadium).





The match, which initially kicked off on Saturday afternoon, was halted in the 21st minute due to heavy rains after midfielder Avell Chitundu had given Zambia the lead just a minute earlier.



With the pitch rendered unplayable, the game was rescheduled to Sunday morning, restarting from the 21st minute.





Fans turned up in large numbers despite the unexpected delay, creating a vibrant atmosphere as the Copper Queens controlled proceedings.



Coach Nora Hauptle’s queens had a golden opportunity to extend their lead in the 28th minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Racheal Nachula’s effort was saved by Malawi goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo to keep the Scorchers in the contest.





Racheal Kundananji sealed the win in the 79th minute with a stunning free-kick to ensure Zambia claimed the first victory in the two-match series.



The win also marked a special milestone for coach Nora Hauptle as she celebrated her first victory in charge of the Copper Queens.





The teams will meet again on Tuesday at 15h00 at REIZ Arena (formerly Woodlands stadium) as the Copper Queens continue their preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2025.