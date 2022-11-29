COPPER QUEENS PLAYERS REPORTEDLY GOT PAID K450 EACH OVER COLOMBIA FRIENDLY

ZAMBIA’s World Cup-bound Copper Queens have received a paltry K450 (about $26) each as allowances for their outing to Colombia where they recently played two international friendlies mid this month.

The funds were deposited through mobile money last week, a couple of weeks after the team returned from the six day outing in South America. Zambia lost both matches via an identical 1-0. Football sources have disclosed that the 2022 COSAFA winners have also not received their paycheck for winning the region tournament.

“No one is allowed to discuss allowances. Anyone who says anything about money is thrown out of the team. Right now, we don’t know how much each player is supposed to get for the COSAFA win,” the source said.

FAZ officials have also announced that FIFA has given $1 million to each association that has qualified to the 2023 New Zealand/Australia event next summer.

SOURCE: Augustine Mukoka , journalist