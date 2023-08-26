COPPER QUEENS RECORD HIGHEST EVER FIFA RANKING

THE Zambia Women’s National Football Team has gone up eight spots to 69th in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Friday.

The jump has been aided by a 3-1 win over Costa Rica at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as the Copper Queens made history by winning their first-ever World Cup match on debut.

This ranking is the highest-ever position that the Copper Queens have moved.

In Africa, the COSAFA champions are ranked 7th behind Ivory Coast, Ghana, Morocco, Cameroon, South Africa and leaders Nigeria.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on 15th December, 2023