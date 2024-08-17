COPPER QUEENS RISE IN FIFA RANKINGS



The latest women’s football rankings released by FIFA, the World Football Governing Body, today have seen Zambia’s Copper Queens climb two spots to 62nd position globally.



They maintain their fourth-place standing in Africa.



Meanwhile, the United States has taken the top spot after winning gold at the Paris Olympics, pushing former leaders Spain to third place, with England now in second position.



This shift follows the teams’ performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where both the Copper Queens and Nigeria’s Super Falcons, who lead the continent and rank 36th worldwide, exited in the group stage.