COPPER QUEENS SET FOR WAFCON BATTLE AS ZAMBIA HOSTS SIX-NATION TOURNAMENT

🇿🇲⚽️COPPER QUEENS SET FOR WAFCON BATTLE AS ZAMBIA HOSTS SIX-NATION TOURNAMENT



Zambia’s Copper Queens have intensified their preparations for the Morocco 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with a clear mission to win the title.





Following a bronze medal finish at the last WAFCON, the team is determined to go one step further and claim the trophy when the competition kicks off in July 2025.



The Copper Queens recently played two international friendlies against Malawi, with both teams fielding their top international stars. This was the first phase of their preparations, but the real test will come in May 2025, when Zambia hosts a Six-Nation Tournament featuring some of Africa’s strongest teams.





This tournament will provide a competitive platform for the Copper Queens to fine-tune their squad ahead of WAFCON, ensuring they are ready to compete at the highest level.



Zambia’s women’s team has seen remarkable growth over the past few years, and with several internationally recognized players in the squad, the team is shaping up to be a serious contender for the WAFCON title.





With a home tournament to sharpen their skills and strong leadership from FAZ, the Copper Queens are on a mission. Can they lift the WAFCON trophy and crown this golden generation with continental glory?

– ZedSport