COPPER QUEENS SKIPPER BARBARA BANDA TO DELAY JOINING ORLANDO PRIDE.

Copper Queens skipper Barbara Banda is expected to delay joining her new club, Orlando Pride, until after Zambia plays their back-to-back Olympic qualifiers against Morocco next month.

The move comes as Banda awaits the receipt of her P-1 visa, a visa required for athletes competing at a professional level in the United States. While currently in China, reports indicate Banda is likely to play a farewell match for her former Chinese club before departing for Zambia.

Banda’s absence will be a blow to Orlando Pride, who picked up a point in their season opener against Racing Louisville. The forward is expected to miss more than five games before finally linking up with her new team.

However, there is positive news for Zambian fans. Banda is expected to join the Copper Queens squad as they begin preparations for their crucial home tie against Morocco, scheduled for April 5th in Ndola.