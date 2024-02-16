COPPER QUEENS STAR RACHEAL KUNDANANJI JOINS COPPER QUEENS CAMP AHEAD OF OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS.

Racheal Kundananji, Zambia’s star striker and recent record breaking transfer to Bay FC, has rejoined the Copper Queens camp in Lusaka, bringing a much-needed boost ahead of their crucial Olympic qualifiers against Ghana.

Kundananji, officially welcomed back by FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga on Thursday, adds firepower and experience to the team as they aim to secure their place in the Paris 2024 Olympics for the second consecutive time.

Her return comes at a critical time, following her impressive performance in Liga F this season, where she netted eight goals and provided two assists before making her historic transfer.

The Copper Queens face a tough challenge in Ghana, known for their strong defensive line. However, Kundananji and Barbara Banda’s attacking partnership offers hope, as it has proven ability to break down defenses and find the net consistently.

The first leg of the qualifiers takes place on February 23rd in Accra, followed by the decisive second leg on February 28th in Ndola.